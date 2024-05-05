Alan “Chooch” Traynor of Mounthawk, Tralee and formerly Laytown, Co. Meath, died peacefully on 3rd May 2024, beloved son of the late Michael & Bridget, adored partner of Irene (O’Connell) and dearest brother of Yvonne, Paul and the late Nicholas.

Sadly missed by his loving family, his nephew Michael & partner, nieces Nicola & Kerry & partners, sister-in-law Caroline, Yvonne’s partner Greg, Irene’s mother Anne and her brothers Donal, John & Des, the extended O’Connell family, his Godson Liam, relatives, former colleagues and many friends near and far.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday (6th May) from 3 to 5 pm. Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Tuesday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Alan will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net).

Interment afterwards in New Rath Lawn Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. (via “Donation” link below – Kerry Hospice Foundation), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Rest in Peace.

Advertisement

Alan’s wish was that those attending the funeral would wear bright colours.