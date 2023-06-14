Jun 15, 2023 11:06

Aidan Fogarty, Flintfield, Faha, Killarney. Aidan passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday 13th June 2023 after a rich life. Much loved husband of Dee and loving father to Lily and Belle. Sadly missed by his parents Una and Pat, sisters Caroline and Zoe, loving family, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and many wonderful friends. Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney tomorrow evening (Fri June 16th) from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving at The Prince of Peace Church, Fossa, on Saturday morning at 10.30am where the Requiem Mass will be celebrated at 11am. Cremation will take place in the Shannon Crematorium on Sunday at 1pm. No flowers by request, donations if desired to Pieta House.