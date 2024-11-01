Patrick McKenna of Dromreag, Firies, passed away peacefully in his 91st year in the exemplary care of the team in the Bons Secours Hospital, Tralee on October 31st.

He is pre-deceased by his parents Tom and Norah.

Sadly missed by his loving family - his wife Rita, daughter Noreen, son Pádraig, daughter-in-law Breda, grandchildren Sarah, Aoifa and David, relatives, friends and neighbours.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Eamon O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Firies, Sunday, November 3rd, from 4.00 to 6.00PM.

Funeral cortège will arrive to St Gertrude’s Church, Firies on Monday morning at 10.50AM, where the Requiem Mass for Patrick McKenna will be celebrated at 11.00AM.

Burial will take place afterwards in Old Kilnanare Cemetery.

Mass will be livestreamed here.

Enquiries to Eamon O’Connor Funeral Director, Firies.