Patricia O' Carroll nee Clifford, An Tuairín Lin, Milltown, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family.
Predeceased by her father Patrick and her mother Marie. Adored and loving mother to heartbroken Aisling, Christine, Stephen, Anthony & Kieran, their father Tim, their partners Tanya, Chloe & Kenneth, mother-in-law to Paul and adoring grandmother to Kayla, Amelia, Kallum, Violet, Bonnie & Finn. Sadly missed by her aunts, uncles, extended family, neighbours and many friends.
May Patricia Rest In Peace
Reposing Wednesday evening at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin from 6.00pm – 8.00pm.
Funeral arriving Thursday afternoon to The Sacred Heart Church Milltown where the Requiem Mass will be celebrated at 1.00pm.
Burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery.
Mass will be live streamed on churchmedia.tv
