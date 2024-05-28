Denis Mulvihill, Lower Aughrim, Moyvane.
Passed away peacefully, on May 27th, 2024, in the wonderful care of the staff of St. Joseph's Unit, Listowel Community Hospital. Denis will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his cousins, extended family, neighbours and many friends.
MAY HE REST IN PEACE
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, this evening from 7.00 pm to 8.00 pm. Funeral arriving to the Church of the Assumption, Moyvane, tomorrow morning at 11.15 am. Requiem Mass for Denis Mulvihill will be celebrated at 11.30 am.
Burial afterwards in Murhur Cemetery, Moyvane.
