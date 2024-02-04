Bridget Mannix (nee O'Mahony) Glountane Cordal Castleisland and formerly of Ballinard Cordal.

Peacefully after a short illness, on February 3rd 2024 at Cork University Hospital in the presence of her loving family.

Predeceased by her father Jeremiah. Sadly missed by her loving husband Eddie, sons John and Jerry, daughter-in-law Sheila, her adored granddaughter Ruby, her heartbroken mother Nora, sisters Anne and Marie, brother Michael, brother-in-law Paudie, sister-in-law Alice, nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, all extended family, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home Church Street Castleisland on Monday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal from her residence on Tuesday morning at 11/30 am arriving to Cordal Church for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Tobar na bhFionn Cemetery Cordal.

HOUSE PRIVATE PLEASE