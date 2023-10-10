Kitty Foley [née McKenna], Mounthenry, Firies.
Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Castlemaine on Wednesday evening from 5.30PM to 7.30PM. Funeral cortege for Kitty Foley will arrive to St Gertrude’s Church, Firies on Thursday at 12.50PM for 1.00PM Requiem Mass.
Burial will take place afterwards in New Kilnanare Cemetery.
Mass will be livestreamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-gertrudes-church
House Strictly Private Please.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Palliative Care Unit can be made at https://www.kerryhospice.com/how-you-can-helpKerryhospice.com
Enquiries to Eamonn O’Connor Funeral Director, Firies.
Sadly missed by sons Mossie and John, daughter Geraldine, daughter-in-law Anne, son-in-law Eamonn, grandchildren Stephen, Gavin, Jonathon and Kevin, great-grandsons Jayden and Calum, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.
