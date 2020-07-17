Kerry doctor advises people to get annual check-ups in coming months
People are being advised to get routine blood tests and annual check-ups in the coming months.That’s according to the Director of South Doc services,...
3 COVID-19 deaths recorded in the Republic, 34 new cases.
There have been 3 new deaths of people with COVID-19 in the Republic.New National Public Health Emergency Team figures show there are 34 new...
Changes to Diocese of Kerry announced
The Bishop of Kerry has announced changes to clergy appointments within the Diocese.Ray Browne is also urging parishioners to adjust contact with each other...
Not all Young People are Being Irresponsible! – July 17th, 2020
Jerry hears from Denise who is the mother of a teenage girl. She feels all young people are being tarred with the same brush...
Fury at Price Spike for College Accommodation – July 17th, 2020
Jerry speaks to Tom (not his real name) who has a son attending college in Cork. His son’s student accommodation has increased in price...