Deadline looming for Kerry County Council Arts Grants applications

Kerry County Council’s Arts Office is calling for funding applications for projects and activities taking place in 2019 ahead of the upcoming deadline.

Money is allocated to individuals or groups where activities, projects and undertakings stimulate public interest in the arts, promote knowledge and appreciation of the arts, and improve the standards of practice in the arts.

Individual Artist Bursary Awards are also available, as are Artist in Schools Awards.





The deadline for applications is this Thursday, the 13th of December.

Information is available from the council’s Arts Office or the council’s website.

Application forms are online at www.kerrycoco.ie/home3/arts/arts-forms/ and additional information and support throughout the application process is available by contacting the Arts Office on 066 7183541 or email [email protected]