Deadline extended on mental health survey for Kerry Leaving Cert students

Leaving Certificate students in Kerry have just over 24 hours left to complete a survey aimed at determining how the Covid-19 restrictions have impacted on their mental health.

The questionnaire deadline has been extended to 10pm tomorrow evening to factor in the continuing uncertainty about whether the 2021 exams will go ahead.

The Irish Second-Level Students Union have called for students to be given a choice between calculated grades or sitting the exams.

The Kerry branch of the union is distributing the link to the online Leaving Cert survey on behalf of Kerry Mental Health Association.