Deadline extended for Eirgrid community fund in North Kerry

The deadline has been extended for a community fund for initiatives near a North Kerry electricity project.

EirGrid has a fund of €205,000 for communities along the route of the Kilpaddoge-Moyvane-Knockanure electricity infrastructure project.

It’s an underground electricity cable linking the ESB substations at Knockanure and Kilpaddoge near Tarbert.

The fund aims to support initiatives that deliver long-lasting benefit in the community.

The deadline for applications has been extended to July 3rd and details are available from the SECAD Partnership.

Queries on the fund or applications can be made to Catherine Scully at SECAD Partnership CLG either by phone 021 461 3432 or email [email protected]