The deadline for anyone who is seeking a nomination to contest the next general election for Fine Gael in Kerry is this evening (6pm).

As of last week, just one candidate had put his name forward to join Minister of State Brendan Griffin on the ticket.

Cllr Mike Kennelly from Listowel is the only candidate so far to submit his name





Fine Gael will choose their candidate for the general election in Kerry at their convention on October 21st at the Earl of Desmond Hotel in Tralee.