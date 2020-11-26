DCCI launches winter edition of #MadeLocal campaign

Design & Crafts Council Ireland (DCCI) has launched the winter edition of its #MadeLocal campaign, with the message ‘Love What You Give’.

Made Local highlights the work of talented craft makers nationwide.

The campaign shines a light on the quality and variety of authentic Irish products crafted by Irish makers and retailers.

As part of the campaign, DCCI launched MadeLocal.ie, to help consumers buy that special gift.

Currently, 952 makers and 235 retailers across the country are listed on the website.

The DCCI have also created a directory resource for shoppers to locate their local makers at: https://directory.dccoi.ie/