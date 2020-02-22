Killian Burns brings us update with all the action on the first day of the Comortas Peile Paidi O Sé taking place in Ventry this weekend
Day One of Paidi O Se Tournament Comes to a Close
Evening Sports Update
RUGBYFor the first time since 2010 France could be well on their way to winning the Six Nations.They lead defending champions Wales 17-9 at...
Ireland Look To Win Triple Crown Tomorrow With A Trip To England
Ireland will be look to make it 3 out of 3 and a Triple crown success as they travel to England.The game kicks off...
Public Consultation Sought for Island of Geese Development – February 21st, 2020
Tralee councillors Sam Locke and Terry O’Brien speak to Jerry after plans for the first phase of development of the Island of Geese site...
Call from the Dáil – February 21st, 2020
Michael O’Regan discusses all the events of the first sitting of the 33rd Dáil and about the upcoming Seanad elections.
SouthDoc Services Hit by Strike Action – February 21st, 2020
Jerry speaks to Dr Gary Stack of SouthDoc about the plans in place to minimise disruption to their service due to strike action by...