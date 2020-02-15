James O’Connor reports on a dramatic second day at the National Coursing Meeting in Clonmel
KDL Underage Saturday Soccer Round-Up/ Sunday Preview
John O’Regan reports
Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League Weekend Update
Padraig Harnett reports on a National Cup defeat for Park
Overtime Defeat For Kerry Basketball Side
St. Mary's Team Tom McCarthy’s Castleisland lost to Phoenix Rockets today in Women’s Division One.The result in Belfast was St. Mary's Team Tom McCarthy’s...
Who Was My Biological Father? – February 13th, 2020
‘Mary’ (not her real name) told Jerry how she found out that her birth mother was 12-years-old when she was born. She now wants...
Fine Gael’s Brendan Griffin on Government Formation – February 13th, 2020
Jerry speaks to the re-elected TD Brendan Griffin about the likely makeup of the next government and whether he believes Leo Varadkar should remain...
Can Election Promises on Housing be Fulfilled? – February 13th, 2020
Betty Sayers from Inch raises some interesting questions for new TDs on the key issue of housing.