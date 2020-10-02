Day care centres for older people expected to remain closed

Day care centres for older people are expected to remain closed for some time.

Minister of State for Mental Health and Older People, Mary Butler says the HSE’s community healthcare organisations across the country are carrying out risk assessments.

She says, however, that NPHET (National Public Health Emergency Team) is concerned that the transport of older people to such centres on buses could create a risk of infection.





Minister Butler says while she understands the upset it’s causing that these centres remain closed, it’s not yet safe for them to reopen.