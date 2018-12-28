Day 3 of St. Mary’s Basketball Blitz

The St. Mary’s 49th annual Blitz enters day 3 today in Castleisland.

Yesterday’s action concluded with wins for Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin and Tralee Warriors.

Killorglin secured a win over Limerick Celtics, while the Warriors took the win over Scotts Lakers St. Paul’s.





Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin and Tralee Warriors have now qualified to face each other in the Premier Men’s final, which will be played on Sunday evening at 7:40.

Division two men’s and women’s competition will be centre stage today in Castleisland Community Centre while in St. John’s hall there’s Junior and Senior National School boys’ and girls’ competition.