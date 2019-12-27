Day 2 Underway At St Mary’s Castleisland Basketball Blitz

Today’s games are underway on day 2 of the 50th St Mary’s Blitz in Castleisland.

The Junior National School Boys opened proceedings in St. John’s Hall while in Castleisland Community Centre the u14 boys and girls competitions continue and the Division one men’s and division two ladies commence.

The highlight of the day will be the 50th Blitz Special – Stars of the Future – where the u5 Academy player will take to the court in a non-competitive game becoming the youngest ever players to take part in the event.