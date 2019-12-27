James O’Connor reports from Day 2 of the Kingdom Cup Coursing in Tralee
St.Mary’s Castleisland Christmas Blitz Update
The 50th annual St.Mary’s Castleisland Christmas Blitz.Liz Galwey reports(photo-Basketball Ireland President Theresa Walsh visited St. John's Hall to watch the Junior National Schoolgirls...
Kerry Winner Of Kingdom Cup
There's been a Kerry winner of the Kingdom Cup at the Tralee coursing meeting.Honours have gone to Catch Kazuri for Denis Leen of Ballymac.James...
U-13 Girls Victory For St Brendan’s Park
13 Girls Division 1 Park 2-0 Ballyheigue Aoife Begley and Kaja Huserova
Kerry Heroes of 2019 – December 23rd, 2019
The recipients of the Kerry Heroes of 2019 Awards were announced on this morning’s show. The awards were sponsored by Fexco and the pieces...
Kerry People Respond to Australia’s Weather Crisis – December 23rd, 2019
Irish people in Brisbane have responded to the plight of Australian farmers who have to deal with the unprecedented drought and soaring temperatures. Bernard...
Speculation over whether 3rd Healy-Rae will run in General Election 2020 – December 20th,...
Danny Healy-Rae and Michael Healy-Rae discuss the prospect with Treasa Murphy