Day 2 of Castleisland Basketball Blitz

Today is day two of the St. Mary’s 49th annual Basketball Blitz in Castleisland and topping the bill today will be the Premier Men’s competition which tips-off at 1.05.

First into action will be the clash between Garvey’s Tralee Warriors and Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin followed by Scotts Lakers St. Paul’s Killarney against Limerick Celtics.

Other games today include the u14 & u16 boys and division one and five men.





St. John’s Hall will host junior and senior national school boys and junior national school girls.