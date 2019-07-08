Dawn Mass will be celebrated at Poll an Aifrinn, Mass Rock, Ballybeggan, Tralee July 8th

Dawn Mass will be celebrated at Poll an Aifrinn, Mass Rock, Ballybeggan, Tralee at 7.30pm this evening (Mon July 8th). Everyone welcome.
Kerry lotto players urged to check Euromillions tickets
The National Lottery is urging Kerry people to check their Euromillions tickets.It's after a Killarney punter scooped a €500,000 win yesterday from a ticket...
Tralee club celebrates Pieta House Amber Flag award
A Tralee club is celebrating its Amber status today.Kerins O Rahillys GAA hosted a family day in the club grounds to celebrate the raising...
Two Kerry projects completed by the National Children’s Hospital’s main contractor well within budget
Two major projects completed in Kerry by the National Children's Hospital's main contractor over the past decade were well within budget.BAM Ireland is a...
Time to change your UK license for your Irish one – July 5th, 2019
With Brexit looming over us, UK license holders must exchange it for an Irish one before October 31st. Conor Faughnan, Director of Consumer...
Breastfeeding your 4 year old – July 5th, 2019
Ríona O’Connor, from Tralee but who currently lives in the UK, has gone viral after she shared a picture of herself breastfeeding her 4...
Is a roundabout needed for Farranfore? – July 5th, 2019
Listener Brigid O’Connor says it’s time there’s a roundabout in Farranfore to stop traffic from Kerry Airport backing up. She spoke to Mary earlier.