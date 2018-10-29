David Stack, Keyloid, Moyvane

Reposing at his home on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal to the Church of the Assumption Moyvane for Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon. Followed by Cremation in Shannon Crematorium. No flowers, donations if desired to Muscular Dystrophy Ireland.
Jerry O Sullivan, Ballybunion, Killarney and most recently Dublin
reposing at Lynch's Funeral Home, Ballybunion on Tuesday from 5 to 7pm followed by removal to St. John's Church, Ballybunion. Requiem mass on Wednesday...
RUGBYIreland head-coach Joe Schmidt has named a squad of 26 players who will travel to Chicago today, for Saturday's test match against Italy...
Ireland South MEP says EU ban on single use plastics may open up...
EU moves to ban single use plastics like cutlery, straws, cotton bud sticks and other items could lead to exciting business opportunities for entrepreneurs. ...
Kerry County Council says it’s not possible to ringfence funds arising from specific developments
Kerry County Council says it's not possible to ringfence funds arising from specific developments.The council was responding to Councillor Michael O'Shea, who had...
Shane Hoare Wins Gerald Horgan Memorial Senior Scratch Cup
Shane Hoare from Larkspur Park in Cashel claimed the Gerald Horgan Memorial Senior Scratch Cup in Deerpark yesterday by two strokes from Damien Fleming...
Monday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
SENIOR MENS DIV 2 Pool A: Glenbeigh Falcons 56 KCYMS 52 LEESTRAND U17 DIV 1 GIRLS: Glenbeigh Falcons 72 KCYMS 34 SENIOR WOMENS DIV 1: Tralee...