David Stack, Keyloid, Moyvane

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at his home on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal to the Church of the Assumption Moyvane for Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon. Followed by Cremation in Shannon Crematorium. No flowers, donations if desired to Muscular Dystrophy Ireland.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR