David Sheehy, Carrigeen, Headford, Killarney, Rockfield, Faha, Killarney & Sydney, Australia.

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Friday (Jan 11th) from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Removal at 6.30pm on Friday to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Milltown to arrive at 7.30pm approximately. Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Dun Urlainn Cemetery, Ballyferriter, Dingle.