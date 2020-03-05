David Nash, Nashville, Tralee Road, Killarney and late of Scarteen, Blackwater, Kenmare.

Reposing at his family home, Nashville, Tralee Road, Killarney V93 NW59 tomorrow Friday March 6th from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving at St. Mary’s Cathedral on Saturday morning at 10am for requiem mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to the Killarney Cardiac Response Unit or ICU, University Hospital Kerry.
Injury Concerns For Kerry Camogie Team
Kerry will face a difficult task to get their first points in the Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League when they welcome Wexford to Tralee on...
Kerry Ladies Footballers Aim For 5 Wins From 5
Joint Managers Darragh Long and Declan Quill have an almost fully fit panel to choose from when picking the Kerry team to play Monaghan...
Kerry gardaí say GDPR issues not impeding attempts get information from HSE
Kerry gardaí say GDPR issues are not impeding their attempts get information from the HSE.This is despite a senior garda telling a Kerry court...
Election for new Kerry IFA Chair tonight
Three farmers will tonight go head-to-head to become the next Kerry IFA Chair.Current chair, Pat O'Driscoll, a suckler beef farmer from Valentia Island, is...
Wife of man accused of having sex with 16-year-old in Kerry says she was,...
The wife of a man accused of having sex with a 16-year-old in Kerry says she was, in effect, the girl’s parent.Two men are...
Thursday Evening Sports Update
RUGBYSix Nations organisers maintain they want to conclude this season's championship "when time allows".The meeting of Italy and England on Saturday week has become...