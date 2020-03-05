David Nash, Nashville, Tralee Road, Killarney and late of Scarteen, Blackwater, Kenmare.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at his family home, Nashville, Tralee Road, Killarney V93 NW59 tomorrow Friday March 6th from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving at St. Mary’s Cathedral on Saturday morning at 10am for requiem mass at 10.30am.  Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney.  Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to the Killarney Cardiac Response Unit or ICU, University Hospital Kerry.

