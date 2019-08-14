David Gough To Referee All Ireland Football Final

David Gough has been confirmed as the referee for the All Ireland Senior Football Final between Kerry and Dublin

It is the Meaths man first time taking the whistle in a Senior Final

Most recently, Gough was the man in the middle for Dublin v Cork as well as Mayo v Donegal in the Super 8s.

There has been a lot of discussion in the last number about the possible appointment of Gough as the referee due to his connections to the capital, but the GAA have confirmed him as the referee for the final this afternoon.

