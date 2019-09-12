reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday from 6.30 to 8pm followed by removal to The Immaculate Conception Church, Rathass. Requiem mass on Saturday at 10 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery. House Private Please.
Latest News
Coast Guard says it’s vital to prepare for all possible emergencies on Kerry’s waters
It's vital to prepare for all possible emergencies when going out on Kerry's waters.That's according to the divisional controller with the Irish Coast Guard...
Development of Killarney as Gateway to Wild Atlantic Way progressing
The development of Killarney as a Gateway to the Wild Atlantic Way is progressing.Fáilte Ireland met with key stakeholders and businesses today to discuss...
Permission sought for new betting office in Listowel
Permission is being sought to change the use of buildings in Listowel to develop a betting office.Boylesports has applied to Kerry County Council to...
Kerry companies urged to apply for Deloitte 2020 Best Managed Companies Awards
Ambitious Kerry companies are being urged to apply for Deloitte’s 2020 Best Managed Companies Awards programme.Now in its twelfth year, the programme recognises indigenous...
Search on for emerging Kerry destinations providing a health and well-being tourism
Fáilte Ireland is searching for emerging Kerry destinations providing a health and well-being tourism experience.It's part of the EDEN or European Destination of Excellence...
Latest Sports
Lunchtime Sports Update
RUGBYJohnny Sexton says Ireland aren't at the Rugby World Cup to make up the numbers.The squad were greeted at a ceremony at their base...
Kerry Team To Be Named Tonight For Dublin Replay
Kerry will tonight name their team for the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Final replay.Kerry boss Peter Keane has to decide what roles Tommy Walsh...
Listowel Races Day 6 Preview
There’s an 8-race card on the penultimate day of the Listowel Festival.First race is at 1.55 and the main event on Ladies Day is...