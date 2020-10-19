Knockulcare, Mountcollins and Killeline Nursing Home, Newcastle West

Davy passed away peacefully on Sunday October 18th 2020 and is very sadly missed by his sisters in the U.K., Bridie Dwyer, Mary Cahill and Betty Scanlon, (Davy is predeceased by his brothers Dan and Paddy, sister Julia and nephew Alan), nieces, nephews, relatives, the staff at Killeline Nursing Home and a large circle of friends.

A private family funeral for David Davy Mahony will take place for immediate family. The funeral cortege will depart Harnett’s Funeral Home Abbeyfeale one Wednesday at 1am and travel via Dillanes Cross to the Church of the Assumption Mountcollins. Requiem Mass will be live stream at 11am on the Templeglantine, Tournafulla and Mountcollins Parishes Facebook Pages. It will also be broadcast on Channel 105.1fm in the Mountcollins Village area.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 25 people and only members of the household, close family or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

