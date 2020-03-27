A private funeral will take place. A memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date. Enquiries to Casey’s Undertakers, Causeway.
Seasonal workers in Kerry to receive COVID-19 emergency payment
Seasonal workers in Kerry are to receive COVID-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment.The government increased weekly social welfare benefits to €350 for those temporarily laid off...
Fianna Fáil leader believes a government must be formed soon
The Fianna Fáil leader believes that a government must be formed soon.Formal talks have taken place between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, however, there...
David ‘Dave’ Kearney, Ballyconry, Lisselton, Listowel.
Kerry Cancer Support Group says bus service remains operational
The Kerry Cancer Support Group is appealing for donations of hand sanitiser.The group, which runs Health Link Transport for cancer patients to Cork and...
The Camogie Association has extended its current suspension until the 19th of April at the earliest.Earlier this week, the GAA instructed all clubs to...
OLYMPICSIrish gymnast Rhys McClenaghan has been dealing with the news that his Olympic dream will have to wait.The Tokyo Summer Games were postponed this...
TENNISWimbledon could be facing cancellation with a meeting of the All England Club set for next week.The event is due to start in London...