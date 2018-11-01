David Clifford Wins Football All Star In Debut Year As Kerry Senior

David Clifford is the sole Kerry player to receive a 2018 GAA/GPA Football All Star.

The Fossa man is named at right corner forward in a team that is dominated by the All Ireland Champions, Dublin, who have seven All Stars.

The Dubs’ 4-in-a-row winning Captain Stephen Cluxton misses out while Monaghan have three, Tyrone two, and Galway and Donegal have one each.





Defender, Gavin White was the only other Kerry player to make it onto the shortlist for this year’s All Stars.

2018 PwC Football All-Stars

Goalkeeper

1. Rory Beggan (Monaghan)

Defenders

2. Jonny Cooper (Dublin)

3. Colm Cavanagh (Tyrone)

4. Padraig Hampsey (Tyrone)

5. Karl O’Connell (Monaghan)

6. James McCarthy (Dublin)

7. Jack McCaffrey (Dublin)

Midfielders

8. Brian Fenton (Dublin)

9. Brian Howard (Dublin)

Forwards

10. Paul Mannion (Dublin)

11. Ciaran Kilkenny (Dublin)

12. Ryan McHugh (Donegal)

13. David Clifford (Kerry)

14. Conor McManus (Monaghan)

15. Ian Burke (Galway)