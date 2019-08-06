David Clifford Fit For All-Ireland Semi-Final But O’Donoghue Still A Doubt

David Clifford will be fit for selection for Sunday’s All-Ireland Semi-Final against Tyrone.

That’s according to manager Peter Keane, who confirmed the news last night at his press conference.

The Fossa star missed Kerry’s clash with Meath in Navan last Saturday night with a back spasm.

Keane, however, was less optimistic about the chances of James O’Donoghue being available for Sunday’s tie in Croke Park.

It’s the second time Kerry will face Mickey Harte’s men this year, after defeating them in the National League earlier in the year in Killarney.

Peter Keane isn’t paying too much attention to that result in the run-up to Sunday’s Semi-Final and says Tyrone will have their own ambitions of winning the Sam Maguire.

