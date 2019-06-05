David Clifford Admits Kerry Must Improve Against Cork

7 October 2017; Electric Ireland presents Kerry's David Clifford with the 2017 Electric Ireland Footballer of the Year award as voted for by a panel of GAA legends which includes Oisin McConville, Andy McEntee, Donal Og Cusack and Mattie Kenny. Sponsor to the GAA Minor Championships, Electric Ireland today honoured 15 minor players from, football and 15 players from hurling at the inaugural annual Electric Ireland Minor Star Awards in Croke Park. #GAAThisIsMajor Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile *** NO REPRODUCTION FEE ***

Kerry’s solitary All Star from 2018 says the Kingdom’s second half performance against Clare wasn’t up to scratch.

David Clifford says the team were sloppy rather than being ruthless by pushing on for a more convincing victory.

The Fossa young player of the year has only played three times for Kerry after recovering from a shoulder injury


Speaking at the launch of Avonmore’s Protein Milk Blueberry Flavour, he told Oisin Langan that there’s room for improvement ahead of the Munster Final against Cork.

