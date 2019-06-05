David Clifford Admits Kerry Must Improve Against Cork

Kerry’s solitary All Star from 2018 says the Kingdom’s second half performance against Clare wasn’t up to scratch.

David Clifford says the team were sloppy rather than being ruthless by pushing on for a more convincing victory.

The Fossa young player of the year has only played three times for Kerry after recovering from a shoulder injury





Speaking at the launch of Avonmore’s Protein Milk Blueberry Flavour, he told Oisin Langan that there’s room for improvement ahead of the Munster Final against Cork.