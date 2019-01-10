David Bowie – The Definitive

Number of seat belt offences increases by almost 40% in 2018
The number of seat belt offences increased by 37% last year in Kerry.The Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Garda Division, Tom Myers, says the...
New employment opportunities in Ireland prompting young people to return from Australia
New employment opportunities in Ireland are prompting young people to return home from Australia.That's according to the Irish Ambassador in Australia Breandán Ó Caollaí...
Donal Walsh LiveLife National Film competition launched
The Donal Walsh LiveLife National Film competition has been launched.The competition was established to honour the late Blennerville teenager, Donal Walsh, and his message...
If You Join a Foreign Army, You Should Lose Your Irish Citizenship – January...
Former Irish army commandant and anti-war activist, Edward Horgan, who’s originally from Ballyroe, expressed his views in a letter to The Irish Times. He...
A Monorail for the Ring of Kerry – January 10th, 2019
Kevin C Murphy is an architect in Caherdaniel and he has a suggestion which, he believes, could resolve the traffic congestion on the Ring...