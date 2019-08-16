Date set for oral hearing on the proposed South Kerry Greenway

A date has been set for an oral hearing on the proposed South Kerry Greenway.

In August of last year, Kerry County Council lodged a planning application for the 32-kilometre route from Glenbeigh to Renard with An Bord Pleanála.

This included a compulsory purchase order for the lands needed for the trail; the CPO has led to objections from some landowners and the Irish Farmers’ Association.

An Bord Pleanála now says a senior planning inspector has been appointed by the board to hold an oral hearing into the proposed road development, taking into account submissions and observations.

In a tweet, Fianna Fáil councillor Norma Moriarty announced that the oral hearing will take place on the 8th October in the Manor West Hotel and Leisure Club in Tralee.