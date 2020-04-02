Darran O’Sullivan joins Tim Moynihan on Terrace Talk to discuss his football career.
Claims Munster Technological University will play leading role in post COVID-19 recovery
The Munster Technological University will play a leading role in the recovery of the region post COVID-19.That's according to a statement from both the...
Donald Trump visit contributed to 20% increase in Kerry garda overtime
The visit of US President Donald Trump contributed to a large increase in the cost of garda overtime in Kerry last year.During 2019, the...
13 COVID-19 deaths in Ireland, and four new cases in Kerry
A further 13 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died.Another 402 cases have been confirmed across the country.In Kerry, there are an additional...
Tralee Soup Kitchen – April 2nd, 2020
Colette Price of Tralee Soup Kitchen joins Deirdre to talk about the services they are offering during the Coronavirus lockdown
Chair Yoga – April 2nd, 2020
For everyone who's stuck indoors at home and not very mobile, Maeve Ferris brings us a little chair yoga you can do at home.
Nutritional Advice – April 2nd, 2020
Nutritional Advice with Anne Darcy discusses what you might call the 'lockdown diet'