Dara O’Cinneide – June 5th, 2019

By
Admin
-

Joe McGill’s guest on In Conversation this week is Dara O’Cinneide from Tralee. Through the Kerry ETB Radio Kerry Training Course, Dara has made a new documentary called ‘A Guiding Paw’ about assistance and guide dogs in Ireland. Dara will talk about his own experience with his guide dog ‘Hansen’ and we’ll hear is documentary.

