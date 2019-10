Dara Moynihan is out this weekend’s Garvey’s Supervalu County Senior Football Round 3 clash between East Kerry and Kerins O’Rahillys.

The Spa clubman missed last Sunday’s Round 2B win over Austin Stacks and he remains on the injured list.

Aside from Dara Moynihan, East Kerry Manager Jerry O’Sullivan says he has other injury concerns ahead of Saturday evening’s game against O’Rahilly’s at Austin Stack Park.