Danny Pierse, Ballycarthy, Ballyseedy, Tralee.

Beloved husband of the late Peggy (Moynihan) and dearest father of Anne-Marie (Scott), Eileen, Pádraig and Donal. Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Rachael, Philip, Robbie, Danny, Emma & Maebh, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law John & Tim, son-in-law Colin, daughter-in-law Doreen, relatives, neighbours and friends.

A private family funeral will take place for Danny with the requiem mass being celebrated at 11am on Thursday in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymacelligott, streamed on Ballymacelligott Community Alert Facebook Page, followed by interment in Rath Cemetery, Tralee. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry, or c/o the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions Danny’s house will remain private please.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****