Danny O Connor, College Road, Castleisland and late of Dulague, Castleisland and Ballintourigh, Scartaglen

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at Tangneys Funeral Home, Castleisland on Tuesday from 5 to 7pm followed by removal to Castleisland Parish Church. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in St. John’s Cemetery, Castleisland. Family flowers only. Donations to Palliative Care. House Private Please.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR