Danny Leane

The Abbey Inn Tralee and formerly of Muckross Road Killarney.

A private family funeral will take place for Danny on Monday December 28th with Interment in Aghadoe Cemetery Killarney.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Palliative Care Unit UHK or care of The Gleasure Funeral Home Tralee.

Beloved Husband of the late Tess, dear father of Sandy, Danny Jr. Kerry and Manus and brother of Michael, Patrick, John, Richard, Lucy and the late Marie. Sadly missed by his loving family, his adored grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

