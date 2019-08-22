Joe McGill’s guest on In Conversation was Boutique owner, award winning Fashion Stylist, Broadcastor, columnist, and regular on Deirdre Walsh’s Talk About Danny Leane.
Kerry TD says off-shore drilling for oil has ceased temporarily
A Kerry TD says off-shore drilling for oil has ceased temporarily.Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae is expressing disappointment, following the news that drilling in the...
Operation to rescue woman following fall on rocks near Derrynane House
Valentia Coast Guard this afternoon co-ordinated the rescue of a woman who fell on rocks near Derrynane House in South Kerry.Derrynane Inshore Rescue Service’s...
Kerryman among four people out of pocket following online concert ticket scam
Gardaí are investigating an online ticket scam, in which at least four people, including a Kerry man, have lost money.A fake Facebook account was...
Irish is for Everyone – August 22nd, 2019
Linda Ervine is part of a group from the Protestant community in Belfast who are studying Irish in West Kerry. Jerry spoke to Linda...
Jerry’s Hybrid Car Test Continues – August 22nd, 2019
Jerry spoke to John Hayes, who’s a lecturer in electrical and electronic engineering at UCC, and to Tim Kelliher of Kelliher’s Toyota dealers, Tralee.
Daniel O’Connell Summer School – August 22nd, 2019
Professor Muiris Bric, director of the Daniel O’Connell Summer School, spoke to Jerry about the event which begins tomorrow, Friday.