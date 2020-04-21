Danny Healy-Rae won’t be part of a government with the Greens

One of Kerry’s Independent TDs says if the new government includes the Green Party, he doesn’t want to be part of it.

Danny Healy-Rae was speaking as he and other Rural Independent Group deputies meet Fianna Fáil this evening.

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil produced a framework document on government formation last week.

Independent Deputy Danny Healy-Rae says he won’t be part of any government that would include the Green Party.

He adds that given the money being spent on COVID-19, there won’t be funds to implement their policies.