Danny Healy-Rae won’t be part of a government with the Greens

One of Kerry’s Independent TDs says if the new government includes the Green Party, he doesn’t want to be part of it.
Danny Healy-Rae was speaking as he and other Rural Independent Group deputies meet Fianna Fáil this evening.
Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil produced a framework document on government formation last week.
He adds that given the money being spent on COVID-19, there won’t be funds to implement their policies.