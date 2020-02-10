Danny Healy-Rae apologises for “to hell with the planet” comments

Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae has apologised for saying, “to hell with the planet” and to those who “say we must save the planet and forget about the people.”

The independent deputy, who’s known for being a climate change sceptic, says he’s sorry and wants to clarify his comments.

He made the comments yesterday after getting into a debate with Green Party candidate Cleo Murphy at the Kerry count centre in Killarney.

Deputy Healy-Rae says we obviously have to care about the planet but we have to care about people too.