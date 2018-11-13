Danny ‘Dan Jerh’ O’Sullivan, Gortnadullagh, Kenmare.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Finnegan’s Funeral Home, Kenmare. Rosary this evening at 8.45pm. Reposing tomorrow Wednesday from 5pm followed by removal at 7pm to Holy Cross Church Kenmare. Requiem mass on Thursday at 11am burial afterwards in the old Kenmare Cemetery.

