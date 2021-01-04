Danish furniture company to open new store in Manor

Scandinavian retail company JYSK has confirmed it’s to open a new store in Kerry at the start of the summer, with the creation of 12 full-time jobs.

The Danish company, which specialises in furniture and homeware, will be based at Unit 5 of the Manor West Retail Park in Tralee.

Founded in Denmark in 1979, JYSK has 2,900 stores in 51 countries around the world and has plans to open forty outlets in Ireland in the coming years.

Tralee will become the third, when it opens its doors in the first week of June.

JYSK sells everything for the home, from furniture to bedding, home textiles and outdoor furniture.

Cleaning and lay-out of the 1200 square metre store is expected to begin this month, and recruitment of 12 full-time staff and a number of part-time staff is already underway.

Sales and Marketing Manager with JYSK, Jenny Johnston, says the company has been interested in locating in Tralee for some time, having met with a delegation from Tralee Chamber Alliance just under two years ago:

The new has been welcomed by Tralee Chamber Alliance, with spokesman Ken Tobin saying it’s a great vote of confidence in the town during what’s been a difficult year for retail.