Daniel O’Sullivan, 28 St. James’ Gardens, Killorglin & formerly of Kilmackillogue & London.

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin tomorrow Tuesday (Dec 4th) from 4.30pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St James’ Church, Killorglin. Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery, Killorglin. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Kerry Parent’s & Friends.

