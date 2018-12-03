Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin tomorrow Tuesday (Dec 4th) from 4.30pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St James’ Church, Killorglin. Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery, Killorglin. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Kerry Parent’s & Friends.
Latest News
Gardai issue appeal for missing Listowel woman
Gardaí in Listowel are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of 37-year-old Eavan Murphy who was last seen in Listowel on Saturday...
Man found with over €7,000 worth of heroin to be sentenced in Tralee Circuit...
A man found with over €7,000 worth of heroin will be sentenced next year in Tralee Circuit Court.Mindaugas Razma, who gave an address of...
Daniel O’Sullivan, 28 St. James’ Gardens, Killorglin & formerly of Kilmackillogue & London.
Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin tomorrow Tuesday (Dec 4th) from 4.30pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St James' Church, Killorglin. Requiem mass...
Morning Sports Update
SOCCERNew Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy is relived his team have avoided the likes of Germany and the Netherlands in the Euro 2020...
Monday Local Badminton Fixtures & Results
Knockout Cup team event: Div 3 Winners.Killarney Runners Up.Kingdom.Div 4 Winners. Ballyheigue. Runners up. Listowel.Div 5 Winners. Annuscaul. Runners up. Moyvane.Suits Select Ladies League...
Latest Sports
Morning Sports Update
SOCCERNew Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy is relived his team have avoided the likes of Germany and the Netherlands in the Euro 2020...
Monday Local Badminton Fixtures & Results
Knockout Cup team event: Div 3 Winners.Killarney Runners Up.Kingdom.Div 4 Winners. Ballyheigue. Runners up. Listowel.Div 5 Winners. Annuscaul. Runners up. Moyvane.Suits Select Ladies League...
Monday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
SENIOR MENS DIV 2 Pool B: Rathmore Ravens 72 St Brendans BC 65LEESTRAND U18 DIV 1 BOYS: St Brendans BC B 69 KCYMS 63;...