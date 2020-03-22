Daniel O’ Shea, 9 Bell Height, Kenmare, New York and formerly of Gerah, Bonane, Kenmare

In accordance with HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health, a private Family Funeral will take place. Dan’s family would like you to join them for his Requiem mass via a live stream on www.kenmareparish.com Mass (live streaming) on Tuesday morning March 24th at 11 am from Holy Cross Church Kenmare. Burial afterwards in the Old Cemetery Kenmare. A Memorial Mass will take place at a later date. Dan’s family would like to thank you for your support at this difficult time.