reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Friday from 6 to 8pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Cathedral. Requiem mass on Saturday at 12 noon. Cremation will follow at The Island Crematorium, Cork. No flowers by request, Donations if desired to The Stefan Lyne Foundation.
Daniel McSweeney, Pinewood Estate, Killarney
reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Friday from 6 to 8pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Cathedral. Requiem mass on...
Sr. Redempta Twomey, Columban Sisters, Magheramore, Co. Wicklow and formerly of Main Street, Killarney
Evening prayers will take place at the Convent Chapel, Magheramore, Co. Wicklow on Friday evening at 5pm. Requiem mass on Saturday at 11.30am. Burial...
Sr. Margaret (Sr. Callistus) Corkery, Presentation Convent, Killarney and late of Coomlogane, Millstreet, Co....
reposing at the Presentation Convent Chapel, Killarney on Friday from 4 to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Cathedral. Requiem mass on Saturday...
Joan O’Connell nee Casey, London and formerly of Caharbarnagh, Waterville
reposing at Fitzgerald's Funeral Home, Waterville on Friday from 5 to 7.45pm followed by removal to St. Finian's Church arriving at 8pm. Requiem mass...
