Daniel J. O’Sullivan, Renard South, Cahersiveen.

A private Funeral will be held for Daniel J. which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen on Wednesday at 11am. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. Enquiries to Garvey’s Funeral Directors, Cahersiveen.

