Daniel J. (Josie) Fenton of Muingaphuca, Caragh Lake, Killorglin

A private family funeral will take place for Josie with requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 10.30am in St James’s Church, Killorglin and burial afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery, Killorlgin.

Sadly missed by his wife Mary, son Sean, daughters Liz & Maria, grandchildren; Siobhan, Eoin, Ethan, Ciara, Cathal & Sofia, sisters Anna & Helen, daughter-in-law Carmel, son-in-law David, nieces, nephews, relatives & many friends.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 25 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

