David Clifford is Kerry’s sole All Star nominee for 2020 but there are many who believe the Kerry Captain is undeserving of being shortlisted.

That’s mainly because the Kingdom were beaten by Cork in their only Championship game of the year and the belief that All Star nominations should be made based on the performances of players in the All-Ireland series.

Daniel Hussey from Pundit Arena has been writing in defence of David Clifford and he spoke to John Drummey.